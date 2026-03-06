La Liga announce retro kit weekend in April

La Liga is set to bring in a new scheme to the top two divisions in Spain, which will see clubs sport retro kits during matchdays. A visual festival for most fans, 38 of the 42 clubs in La Liga and Segunda will participate in the event.

The clubs themselves will select the retro kits that they wear, but they will be inspired by iconic moments for their teams. The kits will be worn during matches between the 10th of April and the 13th of April, which corresponds to Matchday 31 in La Liga, and Matchday 35 in Segunda.

When news broke last night about a possible @LaLiga Retro Weekend, we took a look at which kits we'd pick to bring back for it! 🙌🏻 Check out our thread 👇🏻🧵which kits would you be picking? pic.twitter.com/oydWPJYbWv — El Partido (@el_partido_es) March 3, 2026

Kits to be unveiled Madrid fashion week

The event will be co-ordinated with Madrid fashion week, and the kits to be used by each team will be unveiled on the 19th of March as part of the events on. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are also taking part, with referees set to wear vintage outfits. The idea will be present throughout La Liga’s coverage that week, with broadcasters to use retro graphics, and sponsors and clubs to take part in other ways too. Jaime Blanco, Director of La Liga’s Club Office, had the following to say.

“The Retro Matchday is a unique opportunity to honour the history of our clubs and the symbols that have shaped generations of fans. It allows us to bring the past into the present while continuing to build experiences and strengthen the legacy that emotionally connects with supporters. Presenting this collection during Spain’s leading fashion week is the perfect platform to project that identity beyond the field and position football at the heart of the cultural and creative conversation.”

Four clubs will not participate in Retro Week

There will be four teams that will not take part in the events. Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona have declined to do so due to logistical reasons, say Marca, but will take part in the campaign as a whole. No reason is provided for Real Madrid deciding not to do so. The initiative has been tested out by the NFL in the USA to great effect with their ‘Throwback’ campaign. Spain have also released something of a throwback kit as their shirt for the 2026 World Cup.