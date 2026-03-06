Barcelona’s presidential elections are well underway, after the nomination process was concluded on Thursday. Joan Laporta, who is seeking to retain the position, will be up against Victor Font in a straight run-off on the 15th of March.

Fellow pre-candidates Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria did not make the cut after the count, with the latter falling 90 signatures short of the required 2,337 to go into the final vote. Font and Laporta were separated by 2,786 signatures in total, and the latter is the heavy favourite to retain win the elections. Font was his closest challenger in 2021.

Hansi Flick future in doubt if Laporta loses elections

Now Sky Sports DE reporter Florian Plettenberg has now reported that if Font were to gain power, then the position of manager Hansi Flick would not be assured. Plettenberg explains that ‘it is more than possible’ the German manager could decide to leave this summer or in 2027 at the end of his deal should that be the case.

🚨🆕 Understand Hansi #Flick is very open to extending his contract with FC Barcelona. He loves the club, the fans, and the city. However, Flick ties his future to that of Joan #Laporta and wants to shape Barcelona’s future together with him. If Laporta is not re-elected on 15… pic.twitter.com/ogPRwLTovi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 5, 2026

Font has said that he would be happy to keep Flick in charge, but that he would move on from current Director of Football Deco. For his part, Flick has expressed tacit support for Laporta, but it is certainly a report that is beneficial for Laporta to have in the public domain, given Flick is enormously popular amongst the Barcelona fanbase.

Flick: "Lewandowski? There are still games left to finish the season. We'll decide then whether he stays or not. I appreciate him a lot, he's fantastic. He will be able to play tomorrow at San Mamés." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2026

‘Flick on the bench, Deco in the office’

During the presentation of his campaign ‘We defend Barcelona’, Laporta told MD that Victor Font was ‘the biggest risk’ to the current project. He is basing his project around the names of Flick and Deco.