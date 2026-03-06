‘He’s a little bit like Philipp Lahm’ – Hansi Flick’s high praise for Barcelona youngster

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has given high praise to La Masia youngster Xavi Espart, who is currently training with the first team. The 18-year-old Barca Atletic right-back could be in line for a senior debut due to the injury crisis at full-back, following injuries to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde against Atletico Madrid.

It leaves Flick with only Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin as natural options at full-back, although Eric Garcia has covered on the right side too. After their defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Flick has been testing his options, with Espart, Alvaro Cortes (centre-back) and Patricio Pacifico (left-back) all taking part in first-team training. Asked what he liked about Espart and Cortes, Flick compared the former to one of the best ever to do it, Philipp Lahm.

“In Espart’s case, I like his confidence on the ball; he’s a little bit like Philipp Lahm. He could also play as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back, and he’s good with or without the ball. Alvaro, physically, he’s in good shape; he’s left-footed and can play in two positions. Álvaro has also been training well. Xavi has returned from injury, but he’s in good form. They’ve shown their quality, and I’m eager to see them play.”

Cancelo is more confident now – Flick

One of the pleasant surprises for Flick against Atletico was the performance of Joao Cancelo, who was a standout. Given the injuries, he is set for significant game time for the rest of March.

“When we decided to bring him in, it was because he could play as a number 2 or a number 5 or further up the pitch. He’s fantastic with the ball, and he’s been very good in the last two matches. He’s more confident now. We need him. Sometimes on the right, sometimes on the left.”

Flick: ‘The team is on that level, we want to see it more’

Despite being eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Flick and his players were positive about their performances. Flick was keen for his players to maintain their performance from the 3-0 win on the night.

“This match, the reception, was incredible. The players were very motivated and it showed that a good connection with the fans can achieve even more. Nobody gave up during the match; we all gave it our all. Atlético played well in Madrid and defended well here, we have to accept that. My feeling is that we’re at the level we want to see from the team. This should give us confidence.”

🚨 Ronald Araújo: "For me, having 200 games with Barça is a dream come true. When I arrived at the age of 19, I only dreamed of playing in the first team." [@sport] 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/kMvtKD36U4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2026

Barcelona face Athletic Club at San Mames on 21:00 CEST on Saturday night. The Blaugrana will then travel directly to Newcastle for their Champions League clash at St. James’ Park on Tuesday night.