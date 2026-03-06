Barcelona contract offer for defender is for two years

Barcelona have offered a new contract to defender Andreas Christensen, a move that came as a surprise on its own, but more details have emerged of their offer. The Danish defender has been battling injuries for the best part of two years, but it seems they are keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old.

The Catalan side have activated the emergency rule to allow them to use Christensen’s salary limit space on three occasions at this point, as he has leapt from serious injury to serious injury. Over the past two seasons, he has managed just 774 minutes spread across 23 appearances, and is unlikely to return until May this season.

🚨 FC Barcelona have opened talks for centre-back Luka Vušković with his agent Pini Zahavi. This season, he's excelled on loan at Bundesliga side Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur. [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/Gl4xZV960b — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2026

Barcelona’s contract offer is for two seasons

On Wednesday, news broke that Christensen had been offered a new deal by Barcelona, following a meeting between his agent and Director of Football Deco. It was noted that it was the opening offer, and by no means are negotiations at an end, with Christensen set to evaluate other offers too. MD have now added a crucial detail that the offer is for two years, and includes a significant wage cut.

Christensen’s priority is supposedly to stay at Barcelona but is yet to make a call. Given the details available, it seems Barcelona are keen to make the impact of the deal as light as possible on their salary limit.

Barcelona buying low – and selling?

Given Christensen has struggled so often with injuries, his negotiating power has likely dropped well below his ability as a player. Deco and Barcelona may consider Christensen a gamble on a potentially very useful depth piece at a low cost for next season, and one that does not to adapt. On top of that, Christensen has performed well when fit.

Should he manage to put together a solid season, there is a chance that Barcelona could make a minor sale next summer, and recoup what they spend on his salary.