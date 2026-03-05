It has been almost two years since Xavi Hernandez was replaced by Hansi Flick as head coach of Barcelona. In that time, numerous job offers have come his way, and in the last few days, another has presented itself.

For the year after leaving the Spotify Camp Nou, Xavi deliberately avoided any offers that came his way. He chose to rest after a stressful 2.5 years as Barcelona manager, spending crucial time with his family. However, he has been back on the market since last summer, although he remains without a club.

Xavi would welcome his next club being in the Premier League, and right now, it is only clubs he is thinking about. He’s had yet another opportunity to delve into international management, but as per Cadena SER, he has turned it down.

In recent days, Morocco have processed the resignation of Walid Regragui. The 50-year-old, who has been at the helm since before the 2022 World Cup, took the decision to leave in the aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and finally, the Moroccan Football Federation have accepted his decision. As for his replacement, their favoured candidate has been Xavi, although he has knocked back the offer that was on the table.

Xavi and Moroccan FA could not agree on staff set-up

Interestingly, the report has noted that Xavi could find an agreement with the Moroccan FA regarding his possible coaching set-up. He wanted to bring an assistant coach, analyst and physical trainer to the national side, while the Federation made it clear that he could only arrive alone.

As such, Xavi has passed on Morocco’s offer. He continues to prioritise a return to club football, although there is little chance that he makes a move until the summer, when a return of positions could open up.