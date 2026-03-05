Villarreal open talks with Marcelino Garcia Toral over new deal

Villarreal is the site of Marcelino Garcia Toral’s finest achievements in Spanish football alongside Valencia, and it seems that the Yellow Submarine are satisfied with his work. The club are keen to tie him into a new deal in Castellon.

Marcelino is out of contract this summer, but has avoided discussion over his future in recent months. There has been some speculation that if Diego Simeone were to leave Atletico Madrid this year, then Sporting Director Mateu Alemany could look to reunite with him, having worked well together at Mestalla, delivering Champions League football and a Copa del Rey.

Villarreal and Marcelino open negotiations

It is reported that negotiations have been opened between Villarreal and Marcelino, as per RadioMarca. The intention is to reach an agreement in the coming weeks in order to provide extra stability going into the summer. The main point of contention is the length of the contract, with Villarreal offering a two-year deal and Marcelino keen for a longer, four-year contract. Conversations are expected to continue, with both sides keen to reach a deal.

A mixed season for Villarreal

In terms of their La Liga campaign, it is one of the best in the history of the club. Currently, they sit in 4th, level on points with Atletico Madrid and on course for a Champions League spot. That was the priority objective this season, and Marcelino is well on the way to achieving it, with the third-best attack in the division.

Yet the performance in the cup competitions has taken some of the shine off things for Villarreal. Eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Racing Santander in the early stages, their Champions League showing was lamentable. The Yellow Submarine finished 35th in the league phase out of 36, taking a single point from their eight games.