Real Sociedad sealed their place in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey final with a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday, which ensured a 2-0 aggregate success against their Basque rivals.

As per Marca, head coach Pellegrini Matarazzo gave his reaction to the win at Anoeta. He recognised that his side were not at their best, although they did enough to get over the line.

“I think the first half was not bad, although we didn’t have chances because we didn’t have dynamism and pass well from midfield. I think we defended well throughout the match, I think it was key to get through to the final. We didn’t play the second half as we wanted and the penalty helped us at the end, but we did other things well and we went through to the final. I’m very happy for the people, for the city. It’s a great feeling to reach the final.”

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, and Matarazzo plaid tribute to the La Real captain.

“Mikel is a very special captain for everything he gives to the team. He is a captain in many ways and, moreover, he is humble. I’m very happy that he was the one who scored the goal that took us to the final but, in general, I’m very proud of these guys. I know their great performance in these two months.”

Matarazzo: The fans were incredible

Matarazzo also spoke glowingly of the La Real supporters, who proved to be the 12th man at Anoeta.

“The truth is that the reception has been incredible, I have never experienced anything like this. It seemed that the entire stadium was in the street. The last 100 meters we walked and I received an energy that I had not experienced before. And the fans were on fire during the match. I’m happy that we were able to give a final to them, and we look forward to celebrating with them in Seville.”

Matarazzo not looking too far ahead with La Real

La Real will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final next month, although Matarazzo is not looking that far ahead right now. He is focused on the weekend trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where his side will face the same opponents.

“First we play this Saturday against Atlético in La Liga. We’ll see what happens in that match first, then we have several La Liga games and then we’ll concentrate on the Copa del Rey. Now it’s time to enjoy this moment.”