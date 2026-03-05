Real Madrid are hoping to return to winning ways on Friday as they take on Celta Vigo in their latest La Liga clash at Balaidos. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have lost back-to-back league matches (vs Osasuna and Getafe), and with given they now trail Barcelona by four points in the title race, they cannot afford a slip-up in Galicia.

However, there is every chance that Real Madrid do drop more points, given their lack of options across the board. They will be without the suspended trio of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono, while a number of other players are injured, with the latest casualty being Rodrygo Goes.

Fortunately, Arbeloa has received some good news. Eduardo Camavinga missed the Getafe defeat due to tooth pain, but as per Marca, he will be named in the matchday squad that travels to Vigo.

Camavinga will have chances to return to the line-up against Celta, although he may be saved for next week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

Raul Asencio pushing to start vs Celta

The absences of Huijsen and Carreras, coupled with physical problems for the likes of David Alaba, mean that Real Madrid are very short of options in the centre of defence. However, it’s noted that Raul Asencio is pushing for a recall, as he steps up his recovery from a recent neck injury.

Asencio suffered the injury in a clash with Camavinga during Real Madrid’s victory over Benfica, and this week, he recalled the incident, which is still somewhat blurry for him.

“I remember a very quick play. It’s an aerial ball and I’m going to the duel… and the next thing I remember is being with the doctors on the floor after the blow with Edu. I lost track of time, where I was and what was happening. My vision was not completely clear, I could not move at all, I lost strength… At the hospital I already took my phone, I didn’t know what time it was or how the game had ended, but I already had a message from all my teammates.”

Real Madrid will certainly need Asencio to be available, and given that he has trained with the group over the last couple of days, he has many chances to be named in the line-up at Balaidos.