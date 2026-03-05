Real Madrid are in the market for a new central defender, as they seek to strengthen their options in the summer. The idea is for a top-level addition to be brought in to replace the possible departures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, and one of the players being considered is Ibrahima Konate.

Interest has been shown in Konate since last summer, although it had appeared to end in November when they formally notified the Liverpool defender that they would not be pursuing his signing. However, the situation has changed in recent weeks, given that Real Madrid have missed out on the chance to sign Marc Guehi (joined Manchester City in January) and Dayot Upamecano (signed new Bayern Munich contract).

Nico Schlotterbeck has come to the fore of late, but according to BILD (via Anfield Sector), Konate is Real Madrid’s leading candidate for the centre-back position. Matteo Moretto has also noted that interest from the Bernabeu remains.

Real Madrid can sign Konate for free

Konate would be a more attractive option than Schlotterbeck due to the fact that he can arrive as a free agent now, whereas the Borussia Dortmund defender would command a significant transfer fee (his contract expires in 2027). He would also be an ideal replacement for someone like Rudiger, whose lack of availability this season could mean that he is not offered a renewal before his current deal runs out in June.

It makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid to move for Konate. He may have had a difficult season with Liverpool, but his quality has shone through on numerous occasions, particularly during the 2024-25 season. The fact that he can be signed for nothing only makes him a more attractive option, but for now, it remains to be seen whether a pre-contract offer is tabled in the coming weeks.