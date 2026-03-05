Real Madrid have a need at centre-back this summer, and are likely to pursue an addition in the position for the second year in a row. Who they look to recruit is still a matter of much debate though, but there are one or two clear candidates.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was thought to be their priority, but the Bavarian side convinced him to sign a new deal. Although initially Los Blancos had turned their attention away from Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, he seems to be back on the agenda. Previously, Real Madrid have been interested in Castello Lukeba, but scared off by his €90m price tag set by RB Leipzig. A cheaper alternative would be Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck interest blocking Dortmund renewal

There has been significant discussion regarding Schlotterbeck’s future, with some reports denying that Los Blancos will move for him. Yet in Germany there has been a consistent string of reports assuring their interest is real. Now Matteo Moretto has backed that up, and stated that it is the primary obstacle to Dortmund getting a contract renewal done.

Die Schwarzgelben have been keen to accelerate talks over a new deal, but Moretto assures that Schlotterbeck is ‘very attracted’ by the prospect of playing for Real Madrid. As a result, he has been putting off talks with Dortmund. Barcelona appear to have ended their interest in Schotterbeck.

El Borussia Dortmund quiere intentar prolongar el contrato de Nico Schlotterbeck, que expira en 2027, pero el defensa es consciente del interés del Real Madrid por él y se toma su tiempo. A Nico Schlotterbeck le atrae mucho la idea de jugar en el Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/T78pFo3zSz — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 5, 2026

What would Schlotterbeck cost Real Madrid?

Schlotterbeck is out of contract in 2027, meaning he could be available on a reduced price in the summer. Previously it has been suggested that Dortmund would demand around €50-60m for him, but that seems an ambitious price. Los Blancos generally avoid spending big on players over the age of 23, but given their lack of options, may be tended to break their own rules this summer.