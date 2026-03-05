Real Madrid are hoping to return to winning ways on Friday when they make the trip to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are hoping to avoid going down to a second defeat of the season against the Galicians, although they have been busy in that area in the lead-up to the match.

In recent years, Real Madrid have made a conscious effort to improve the options they have in La Fabrica. Few players have managed to make the step up to the senior squad, although there are signs that more could be about to join the likes of Dani Carvajal and Raul Asencio in having broken through.

One player that could go so in years to come is Mateo Quintana. As per ESPN (via ED), Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign the Spain U14 international at the end of the season from Celta’s well-renowned academy.

Quintana to follow in footsteps of another Celta starlet

Real Madrid have agreed terms with Quintana, which means that Celta can do little to stop him leaving for nothing. The 14-year-old becomes the latest teenager to swap Galicia for the Spanish capital, following the high-profile case of Bryan Bugarín, who is still on the books at Valdebebas after making the move in 2021.

If it is the case that Arbeloa remains as Real Madrid head coach beyond the end of this season, which currently looks unlikely, there would be many chances of La Fabrica stars to be involved in the first team fold going forward. The likes of David Jimenez, Thiago Pitarch and Cesar Palacios have all featured since the change of manager in January, and in the years to come, Quintana will hope that he can also make the desired impression that leads to being called upon by Los Blancos.