Midfield priority rules out move to Real Madrid – ‘It would be foolish’

Real Madrid will look to address the engine room of their side this summer, making a move to improve their midfield two seasons after the arrival of Jude Bellingham, and more crucially, after the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Los Blancos have struggled to adapt without their long-time controllers in the middle of the pitch, but it seems that the insistence on Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde as partners for Aurelien Tchouameni has ended.

Reportedly, Xabi Alonso had requested an addition in the middle of the pitch last summer, as had Carlo Ancelotti the year before. Real Madrid were confident they could make it work with their current options, but after watching three managers, including Alvaro Arbeloa, unable to find the solution, it seems they will act this summer.

Vitinha rules out Real Madrid move

The dream signing in the position as it has been termed, is Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha. Although there was an acknowledgement that any deal would be complicated, the Portugal international remained top of their shortlist. However he has now ruled out a move to the Spanish capital.

“It would be foolish to leave. I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel great here at PSG! I feel like people really appreciate me, and I’ve earned that affection. I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic, and the coach is incredible,” he told Canal 11, as quoted by Diario AS.

Real Madrid’s alternatives for midfield

That would appear to rule out any pursuit of Vitinha, as the first step would have been him pushing for a move. Other names mentioned are Kees Smit, whose price tag is a concern at the Bernabeu, or Adam Wharton, for whom interest appears to have faded. The economic alternative is Chema Andres, who left Castilla last summer, but has impressed at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.