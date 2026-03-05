Barcelona will be very busy during this summer’s transfer window, with a number of areas in Hansi Flick’s squad needing to be addressed. A new central defender is wanted, while the likelihood is that a number nine will be needed to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is unlikely to be offered a new contract.

Lewandowski’s current deal expires in June, and at this stage, he has many chances to end up in the MLS. However, it is not guaranteed that a striker will arrive to replace the 37-year-old, with Joan Laporta, who is seeking to be re-elected as Barcelona president later this month, telling MD that a signing is not essential in this area.

“First, obviously Barça can sign players and we have two great centre-forwards, Ferran and Lewandowski, and I’m delighted with both of them. And then there are other players who can also play in that position: Olmo, Rashford, Lamine Yamal too, because sometimes he becomes in the front positions.

“As for the economy, when try to make an adjustment in some position that represents a reversal of a player, whether he is a centre-forward, midfielder, defender or goalkeeper, Barça have the ability to do so. Another thing is that it has to be done. No one forces us, it is not mandatory to sign (a new striker). Obviously, if we see an opportunity in the market that Deco thinks it can be interesting and that it improves the group, Deco tells us will propose and we will decide.”

Laporta: Deco has put together a fantastic squad

Laporta spoke further on Barcelona sporting director Deco, whose work he has been very impressed with since he joined the club.

“We are very satisfied with the work Deco has done. He has put together an extraordinary, excellent squad. He has been able to renew each and every one of the young players we have. That was a titanic job that I thank him enormously, because we have all these players renewed until at least 30. Cubarsí, Bernal, Pedri, Lamine, Fermín, Olmo, Casadó, Balde, Araujo, Gerard Martín, Koundé, Eric García.

“In short, Deco has set up a squad and has renewed them. This squad has a present and a future. Financially, in these three years that Deco has been doing the functions of sporting director in an excellent way, the result is positive.”