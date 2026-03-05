Deco has preferred option for Barcelona centre-back hunt

Barcelona have two priorities for the summer transfer window, and one of them is a central defender. Despite Director of Football Deco declaring that they had one too many at the position last summer, it seems they will look to make an addition at the position this summer to cover the loss of Inigo Martinez.

It seems Andreas Christensen will be offered a new deal to extend his contract for next season, despite having played just 23 matches in the last two seasons. Meanwhile Ronald Araujo has started just once since November following his mental health break, and Gerard Martin has been required to cover in central defence, leaving a very different picture to the one Barcelona started the season with.

🚨 FC Barcelona met with Andreas Christensen's agent yesterday to offer a one-year contract extension on a reduced salary. The player must decide. [@monfortcarlos] 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/eByjjKgpsN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2026

Nathan Ake is preferred option for Deco

In the January transfer window, Barcelona were also linked with a move for a central defender, which was believed to be the priority before the arrival of Joao Cancelo. One the names that featured prominently in those links is Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Dutch international was in search of more game time, but after an injury crisis for Pep Guardiola, has started to feature more often. Catalunya Radio say that Deco is most keen on signing Ake in the summer though, as things stand.

Motives behind Ake interest

With a centre-forward the other priority on the agenda, that is expected to absorb most of Barcelona’s resources in terms of what they can spend this summer. As such, preferred options such as Josko Gvardiol and Alessandro Bastoni are financially out of reach. Ake has one year remaining on his deal this summer, and could be available for a cheaper deal as a result.

The 31-year-old is experienced at the top level, and can also play at left-back, factors that make him Deco’s preferred option.