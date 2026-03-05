Celta Vigo are having an excellent season on the pitch, and they are now hoping to receive a major boost at boardroom level. This relates to a priceless shirt worn by pop idol Maddona, who performed at Balaidos 36 years ago.

As part of her Blond Ambition in 1990, Maddona performed at Balaidos, and during her time on the stage, she adorned a Celta jersey. The Galicians have been frantically losing to have this shirt returned to them, but their unsuccessful search has now promoted president Marián Mouriño to reach out to the pop idol via a letter posted on the club’s social media accounts.

Mouriño’s letter to Maddona in full

“Dear Madonna, I am writing to you to ask for your help with something that means a great deal to us. On the 29th July 1990, you performed live at our stadium, Balaídos, the home of Celta Vigo, the club I am proud to serve as president. On that night, we had the honour to see you wearing our sky-blue shirt.

“This beloved memory still lives among our supporters. The photograph of you wearing our shirt has become a myth and is now part of our history which is written often beyond the limits of the football pitch. Many see this as a simple coincidence. I like to think that nothing happens by chance.

“Although ours was not the only football shirt you ever wore on stage, this iconic image has grown to shine differently as years have passed. Over time we came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do.

“At our club we recognise ourselves in this line of thought. That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore. This search is an act of memory, a symbol of part of the emotional heritage of our club and what it stands for.

“This Friday, 6th March, we would like to send you a gesture of affection from our home, the Balaidos stadium. It will be at 8:45pm, before the Celta – Real Madrid match, with the intention of asking you just one simple question: Do you have it? If you know where it may be, or if you would like to join us in the search to retrieve it, please contact us.”

It remains to be seen whether Celta are contacted by Maddona’s representatives in the coming days. It would be quite a statement if she rocked up to Balaidos on Friday for the Real Madrid match.