Barcelona are planning to sign a new central defender this summer, as they seek to reinforce an area where they have struggled this season. Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo have been below par on multiple occasions, while Andreas Christensen – whose contract is up in June – has struggled to stay fit.

A number of targets have been identified over the last few months, such as Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcos Senesi. But rather than an established name, Barcelona could go for an up-and-comer to compliment the likes of Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo, which is where Luka Vuskovic comes into the equation.

Barcelona were interested in Vuskovic prior to his move to Tottenham Hotspur, and they are still keeping tabs on his situation. This season, he’s excelled on loan at Bundesliga side Hamburg, and this has prompted the Catalans to hold initial talks with his representatives, as per Sky Sport Germany.

Barcelona will face strong competition for Vuskovic

Spurs are planning to have Vuskovic in their squad for next season, but right now, there is no guarantee that they will still be in the Premier League. They still a point outside of the relegation zone, and if they were to drop down to the second tier of English football, it could prompt a mass exodus, which the Croatian defender could be part of.

Understandably, there is a lot of hype surrounding Vuskovic, who has been excellent for Hamburg. His performances have attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, as cited in the report, but the fact that Barcelona are already speaking to his representatives bodes well for their chances of signing him in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona move for Vuskovic. He would be a top addition to Hansi Flick’s squad, although it would be an ideal to bring in a Senesi-type alongside the young defender, as more experience is needed in the Catalans’ backline.