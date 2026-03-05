Barcelona players losing faith in fitness staff – suggested sacking to Hansi Flick

Barcelona based their success last season in no small part on the fitness of a number of key players, with the likes of Pedri Gonzalez finally enjoying an injury-free run in the side. Manager Hansi Flick rotated relatively little, but was able to do so due to the lack of injuries. That has not been the case this season.

The Blaugrana have missed Pedri for a total of 13 games thus far, while Lamine Yamal has also missed several games through a sports hernia. Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Andreas Christensen have all suffered muscle problems this season at various points too. The latest to fall are Jules Kounde, who is set to be out for a month due to a hamstring problem, and Alejandro Balde, who replaced him and had to come off an hour later for the same reason.

Barcelona squad losing faith in fitness staff

Last season, Director of Football Deco overhauled the fitness department, hiring Julio Tous to oversee their programme to great effect. It was a change that was lauded by Deco, and credited with part of their success last season. RAC1 say that the majority of Barcelona players are losing trust in his methods this season though, as they battle repeated fitness issues.

🚨 FC Barcelona met with Andreas Christensen's agent yesterday to offer a one-year contract extension on a reduced salary. The player must decide. [@monfortcarlos] 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/eByjjKgpsN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2026

They have communicated their frustration to Flick, and at the start of the season, complained that the exercises they were doing were insufficient, which was impacting on their performance. During a meeting, they even suggested a change of personnel to Flick. He calmed tensions, preferring to assess the situation at the end of the season.

Hansi Flick goes public with frustration

Speaking after Kounde and Balde’s injuries on Tuesday night, Flick admitted to the media that he would ‘have to discuss it’ with the fitness staff at the club. He complained that three hamstring injuries in the space of a month was too much, hinting at a more structural problem rather than misfortune.