There are a number of areas in Hansi Flick’s squad that Barcelona are looking to address during the summer transfer window. A number nine would be sought in the event of Robert Lewandowski leaving, while just as important would be the addition of a new central defender.

Barcelona have struggled in the centre-back department this season, particularly due to the loss of Inigo Martinez, who left for Al-Nassr last summer. Eric Garcia has impressed, but the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo have all blown hot and cold at times, which is why another option is essential.

The desire is for Martinez’s profile to be replicated, which is why Barcelona have prioritised looking for a new left-sided central defender. Nico Schlotterbeck and Goncalo Inacio were previously considered, but in recent weeks, they have turned their attention to AFC Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi.

Senesi will almost certainly be leaving Bournemouth in the summer as a free agent, with little chance of the Premier League side managing to tie him down to a new deal. Barcelona have regularly explored this market in recent years, and they are doing so again, with Matteo Moretto reporting that the Catalans are working in the background on a possible deal.

Barcelona face strong competition for Senesi

However, it will not be straightforward for Barcelona to sign Senesi, as he is attracting strong interest from a number of top clubs across Europe. Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa also see him as a low-cost market opportunity, and given that each could offer a better financial package to the player and his agent, it may be difficult for him to end up at the Spotify Camp Nou.

There is little doubt that Senesi would be a top signing for Barcelona, as he is in the same mould as Martinez was. It would be interesting to see whether an offer is presented to the Argentine, as if so, it’s believed that an agreement would be likely in this regard.