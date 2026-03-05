Atletico Madrid settled on Antoine Griezmann replacement

Atletico Madrid are desperate to hold onto Antoine Griezmann until the end of the season, but any hope of retaining him beyond the summer seems to be in vain. Los Colchoneros have already started making moves to bring in an alternative to the French playmaker.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Orlando City, who were pushing to make the deal happen before the 26th of March, the Major League Soccer transfer deadline. It seems that Griezmann will delay any departure until the summer, as he seeks to lift the Copa del Rey with Atletico for the first time, at the risk of losing the Orlando offer.

Atletico Madrid hold talks with potential Griezmann replacement

Atletico do seem conscious that Griezmann is likely to leave for the United States in the summer though, despite having a year left on his deal. A such, RadioMarca report that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has already begun making moves to replace the 34-year-old. They say that Atletico will up their efforts in the coming weeks to sign Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Kang-In Lee.

Los Colchoneros made a move for Kang-In in the January window, but were rebuffed by PSG. They have told the South Korean international that they want to renew his deal, which currently expires in 2028.

Griezmann offer details revealed

Matteo Moretto goes on to explain that Griezmann’s offer from Orlando is between €10-15m per year, and would last for three years. After tax, it would be around €7m per season. It remains to be seen if they will maintain their offer in the summer.

Is Griezmann’s replacement already at Atletico?

Although it is somewhat facetitious to speak about one player being a like for like replacement for Griezmann, the signing of Alex Baena last season for €50m seemed to be a nod towards the Frenchman’s eventual departure. Baena has struggled to replicate his Villarreal form at the Metorpolitano, but he certainly has the credentials to become their primary playmaker.