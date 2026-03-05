Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told the media that it would be of little help to explain what is going wrong for his side. The former Castilla manager has seen a two-point lead at the top of La Liga evaporate following two straight defeats to Osasuna and Getafe, sparking doubt over the direction of the team.

There has been some suggestion that Arbeloa has lost the faith the hierarchy as potential long-term candidate for the manager’s position, with reports that Los Blancos are reaching out to candidates for the summer.

“Two consecutive league defeats… at a club like Real Madrid, defeat is always difficult to deal with. But right now, the only thing we’re thinking about is tomorrow’s match. We know the level we need to reach if we want to win. It will depend on our performance; our composure and confidence. The past doesn’t exist; we’re only thinking about Balaidos.”

‘I could explain things, but it wouldn’t help much’

It looked as Arbeloa’s side were improving after victories over Real Sociedad and Benfica, but any sign of that upturn was absent in Pamplona and against Getafe. Arbeloa was asked for his explanation of the change.

“The important thing here is winning; nothing else matters. Of course, I could explain things… but it wouldn’t matter much. I’m well aware that the team can play better, that we have a great squad. But I have the same confidence in our abilities. Until my last day here, I’m going to work to make sure that happens.”

‘We haven’t had enough time to work’ – Arbeloa

Arbeloa has had two free midweeks of late while the Copa del Rey semi-finals were played, but there has been limited time on the training ground at this stage of the season. The Real Madrid pointed to that as a motive behind their inconsistency.

“It’s not easy. I think I’m sounding repetitive, but we haven’t had enough time to work; we’ve had almost more matches than training sessions. From there, the players’ integration, and my integration with theirs, is what it is. And we certainly need to be more consistent in our performance…”

Not thinking about trophy-less season

After going trophy-less last season, Arbeloa was asked if doing so again would be regarded as a failure.

“Again? Again? You all came here in optimistic mood (smiles)! No… no… it’s just that… To tell you the truth, I’m only thinking about the Celta Vigo match. It’s the only thing on my mind right now; the only thing I’m focused on. The only thing I’m going to work on with my players. And I’m not thinking about anything else at all.”

Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos at 21:00 CEST on Friday night, but do so with nine absences through injury and suspension.