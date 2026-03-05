Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has claimed that star forward Kylian Mbappe is improving with regard to his knee injury, amid uncertainty over his return date. Los Blancos announced that he was suffering from a knee sprain earlier this week, but there is talk that his ligaments could be affected.

The word from Valdebebas is that Mbappe is in contention to play in the return leg of their Champions League clash with Manchester City on the 17th of March. Meanwhile in France, it has been suggested that Mbappe could be out for months. Arbeloa, as he did on Monday, avoided giving any concrete updates.

“Yes, I speak to him every day. We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening to him, how he’s doing. It’s a process we’ll take day by day, monitoring how he’s feeling. He’s getting better every day.”

This week Mbappe traveled to Paris to get a second opinion on his knee injury, while Jude Bellingham also traveled to London for a second opinion on his hamstring issue.

“All these decisions are overseen by the club’s doctors. Mbappe is in Paris with Real Madrid employees, Bellingham is in London with Real Madrid professionals. Everything, absolutely everything, is supervised.”

Real Madrid down to the bare bones for Celta Vigo

Most are forecasting their Friday night trip to Galicia to face Celta Vigo as must-win if Los Blancos are to compete for the La Liga title. However Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono will be missing through suspension, and Mbappe, Bellingham, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Dani Ceballos are out injured. Arbeloa confirmed that David Alaba would also be missing.

“Alaba won’t be available, but Asencio might be; we’ll see. And if not… well, Diego Aguado or Lamini Fati would play. We’ll see. But Alaba won’t be there, that’s for sure.”

Lack of minutes for Brahim Diaz

Despite standing out as one of the players of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations, Morocco star Brahim Diaz has featured for just 166 minutes since his return. Arbeloa was asked about his lack of game time.

“Nothing. He’s playing less than he deserves, and that’s my responsibility, because he trains very well and we all know his abilities. I’m sure I can get much more out of him than I’m currently doing. It’s my responsibility. I’ll make the effort to do so.”

Arbeloa backs Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono

On Monday, Arbeloa chastised Mastantuono for getting sent off for dissent during their defeat to Getafe. He came off the bench with Dean Huijsen, who has also come in for significant criticism over the past six months, as he struggles for form. Arbeloa was asked for his thoughts on Huijsen’s form.

“I’m very clear about Huijsen and Mastantuono. The under-19 team is full of players the same age as Mastantuono, and Huijsen could be playing for Castilla, given his age. I remember what was said about Vinicius when he arrived, and look at him now. We have to be very patient. Playing for Real Madrid is playing for the most demanding club in the world; it’s not like any other.”

“They have my full confidence and are incredibly talented. I would love for the fans to understand what each player is capable of. We need to take care of them, encourage them, and above all, demand hard work and effort from them. We need to encourage them to make mistakes, because they will; football is a sport of errors. We have some great nights ahead of us with them.”

Los Blancos face Celta Vigo at Balaidos at 21:00 CEST on Friday, and will hope to reduce the gap to Barcelona to one point before their game against Athletic Club.