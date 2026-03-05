The future of Real Madrid beyond the end of the season is a source of major uncertainty, both in terms of the squad and the managerial position. Los Blancos look to be headed for a third change of coach in the space of 12 months as things stand.

After replacing Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa in January, Los Blancos have not seen the improvement they had hoped for. Already, less than two months into Arbeloa’s spell, the Real Madrid hierarchy are thought to be losing faith in Arbeloa, and are looking at their options for the summer.

Max Allegri communicates plans to Real Madrid

This week it was reported in Italy that Real Madrid had contacted AC Milan manager Max Allegri about the possibility of taking over. Allegri was one of the managers President Florentino Perez was interested in when he looked to replace Zinedine Zidane in 2021. Now TuttoSport (via Sport) say that Allegri has communicated his vision for the summer if he were to be handed the reins.

Allegri would be keen to bring in an experienced central defender and a midfielder to run the game, a candidate for the latter being Adrien Rabiot, a player who has performed under him at San Siro. Another is Luka Modric, and Allegri would be in favour of bringing Modric back to the Bernabeu not as a player, but as an assistant who knows the club well, has the respect of the dressing room, and would immediately help relations.

Real Madrid’s short shortlist

If they can persuade him out of retirement, it seems likely that Real Madrid would bring in Jurgen Klopp. The German manager has thus far been publicly cold on the idea though. Another name mentioned is Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, but there is not a plethora of names that seem to convince Perez that they could be a good choice.