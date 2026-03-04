Atletico Madrid stalwart Marcos Llorente has hinted that his career may not extend much longer for a second time in recent weeks. The 31-year-old has admitted that he has no desire to prolong his career longer than he feels necessary.

Llorente posted on social media in a Q and A session on Instagram recently that ‘the day will come when football will not be rewarding for me, and it will be sooner rather than later’, sparking talk about his future. It was part of a larger answer detailing the mental and physical toll on an elite athlete. Currently, he is under contract with Los Colchoneros until 2027, which is less than 18 months from expiring.

Llorente hints at retirement for a second time

Following Atletico Madrid’s progress to the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday night, after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate victory over Barcelona, Llorente was asked about his comments. He had the following to say to Diario AS.

“I’m getting older, and I’m sure I won’t be someone retired by their body. Before then, everything about football will cease to be worthwhile for me. Football isn’t healthy, it’s about performance, and that’s not the same as health. Extreme physical stress, travel, media pressure, constant micro-injuries, disrupted circadian rhythms… Not to mention the frequent need for painkillers just to be able to play. This isn’t designed to optimise longevity, but to win.”

🇪🇸❤️ Following Atleti's qualification for the Copa del Rey final last night, Koke gave an emotional speech in the Camp Nou dressing room. He spoke from the heart about everything the team had fought through. He reminded everyone what reaching this final means. [via @marca] pic.twitter.com/6X4rf7WCJd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 4, 2026

“Everyone has their own preferences, their own economic needs to be happy, their own levels of achieving professional goals, and I think that, no doubt, sooner rather than later, that will come to me. Before my body forces me to retire.”

Llorente has been a stalwart for Diego Simeone

A known health fanatic, Llorente is just 31 years of age, and while retirement at that age could have been considered relatively normal two decades ago, most players tend to continue into their mid-, if not late, thirties. Advances in sports science, conditioning and recovery work have allowed players to extend their careers beyond the norm.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in 2019 for €30m, Llorente has been one of Diego Simeone’s most trusted players. Initially a defensive midfielder, he was then used as a goalscoring threat getting into the box, and since the departure of Kieran Trippier, most often as a right-back. In total, he has played 286 times for Atletico, scoring 35 times and giving 43 assists.