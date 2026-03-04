Real Sociedad 1-0 Athletic Club (2-0 agg)

Real Sociedad have sealed their place in the final of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey, having seen off the challenge from bitter rivals Athletic Club in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Anoeta.

Pellegrini Matarazzo’s side won 1-0 at San Mames three weeks ago, which meant they only needed to avoid defeat in order to stamp their ticket for La Cartuja. However, they could have lost that advantage early on as Athletic started well, although they could not make their early pressure tell.

La Real grew into the game in the first half, and it was they that had the better chances. Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes both went close, although Athletic’s stand-in goalkeeper Alex Padilla was rarely tested.

Again, Athletic started the second half in the ascendency, but Inaki Williams’ blocked shot and a header from Alex Berenguer were all they could muster. La Real were able to manage the match well, and with three minutes to go until the clock struck 90, they found the opening goal of the second leg.

Athletic midfielder Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta was adjudged to have pulled down Yangel Herrera inside the penalty area, with a VAR check picking up the incident after it was missed by on-field referee César Soto Grado. The spot-kick was taken by Mikel Oyarzabal, who made no mistake to score the only goal of the game, and in the process, he sent the home fans inside Anoeta wild.

La Real to face Atletico Madrid in showpiece event

La Real will now aim to win the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2020, when they defeated Athletic in the final. On this occasion, they will be up against Atletico Madrid, who survived a Barcelona onslaught on Tuesday to seal their place in the showpiece event at La Cartuja.