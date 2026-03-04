Real Madrid will be without Rodrygo Goes until 2027 in all likelihood, with the Brazilian set to be out of action for most of the next year. He was diagnosed with the injury on Tuesday, and his meniscus has also been affected, aggravating the period of time that he will miss.

It was a crushing blow for the 25-year-old, who has been ruled out of a second appearance at the World Cup as a result. Reports say that Rodrygo picked up the injury in the 66th minute against Getafe, but ended up playing through until the end of the match, the injury going undetected.

Rodrygo emotional diagnosis: ‘Life’s been a little cruel’

After the injury was confirmed, Rodrygo took to Instagram, noting that ‘life has been a little cruel to me lately’. The Brazilian was battling mental health issues towards the end of last season, and missed a month of action.

“Even without understanding, I trust you…. One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things I’ve already experienced, which I also didn’t deserve.” “A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, and it prevents me from doing what I love most for a while. I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. And all I can do is be strong as always, that’s nothing new.” “Thank you everyone for the prayers, messages and affection! You are very important to me. Even though this is a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here, I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and bring joy to everyone who trusts me, it’s just a see you soon… God remains in control of everything.”

Rodrygo suffered partial ACL tear in 2023

However the risk of a major anterior cruciate ligament injury is something that Rodrygo has been playing with for the best part of three years, as per The Athletic. They say that in the summer of 2023, he was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear after international duty with Brazil. The call was made not to have surgery, and instead pursue ‘conservative treatment’.

It is an injury that carries the risk of a more major problem, as has come to pass, but can be treated without an operation, through preventative work and physiotherapy. There is no suggestion that it was not the correct call to make, and his spokesperson Fernando Torres commented that ‘the most appropriate solutions’ had always been chosen.

All the same, there is concern at Real Madrid over the medical department at the club. Former nutritionist Itziar Gonzalez de Arriba has publicly criticised the club’s handling of their players, and Kylian Mbappe recently traveled to France for a second opinion on his knee injury. Rodrygo’s is the sixth ACL tear at Real Madrid in less than three years.