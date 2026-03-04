Real Madrid seem to be preparing for third change of manager in the summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa not guaranteed to hold onto the hotseat at the Bernabeu beyond the end of the season. The major question mark is over who might take the reins, with a shortage of obvious candidates on the market.

The hierarchy at Real Madrid are harbouring doubts over Arbeloa’s capacity to lead the side on a permanent basis, having racked up four defeats in 13 games, the same number as Xabi Alonso. The latest is that performances will be required against Celta Vigo and Manchester City in order to address the concern growing at the Bernabeu, and to that end, Arbeloa has held crisis talks with his players this week.

Real Madrid in contact with Max Allegri – report

According to a report in CdS, as carried by Marca, Real Madrid have been in contact with AC Milan coach Massimiliano ‘Max’ Allegri. They have sounded out the Italian about the possibility of taking over in the summer. He is currently under contract until 2027 with the Rossoneri, but also has a release clause in his deal.

Allegri was one of the choices that President Florentino Perez considered to replace Zinedine Zidane in 2021, but after Allegri turned down his offer to stay at Juventus, Los Blancos turned to Carlo Ancelotti.

Other alternatives to Allegri

It seems clear that the preferred choice for Los Blancos would be ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but that requires persuading him out of retirement. The other name Real Madrid have reportedly reached out to in recent months is Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who has rebuilt his reputation in the Premier League after tricky spells at Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Allegri would be something of a left-field option, but he does have a history managing major institutions.