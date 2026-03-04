Rayo Vallecano icon announces exit from club this summer

Rayo Vallecano icon Oscar Trejo has announced that he will not be continuing at the club beyond the end of the season. The former club captain has etched out a place in the heart of Vallecas over his ten seasons at the club.

Trejo first arrived in 2010 on loan from RCD Mallorca, spending a season in Segunda with the club, before spells at Sporting Gijon and Toulouse, before returning six years later in 2017 on a permanent basis. This time he helped Rayo to promotion, playing a starring role with 12 goals and five assists that season. He remained a key player in Segunda, helped Andoni Iraola get Rayo back up to La Liga and stay there.

Trejo leaves behind a legacy

The 37-year-old became captain of the club, before later stepping down from the position, a decision he took due to disagreements with President Raul Martin Presa. His willingness to hear out Rayo fans and put their perspectives forward internally earned him the respect of the fanbase, in addition to his years of service and football.

In total, Trejo has spent ten seasons at the club over both spells, playing 332 games, scoring 45 goals and giving 26 assists. Over the last two seasons, he has seen his minutes decline, but Inigo Perez has still regularly called on him in the Conference League. Trejo did not reveal whether he would be retiring, but it is expected that will be the case.

Oscar Trejo’s announcement in full

Trejo posted his goodbye on his Instagram account.