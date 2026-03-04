Rayo Vallecano icon announces exit from club this summer

Rayo Vallecano icon Oscar Trejo has announced that he will not be continuing at the club beyond the end of the season. The former club captain has etched out a place in the heart of Vallecas over his ten seasons at the club.
Trejo first arrived in 2010 on loan from RCD Mallorca, spending a season in Segunda with the club, before spells at Sporting Gijon and Toulouse, before returning six years later in 2017 on a permanent basis. This time he helped Rayo to promotion, playing a starring role with 12 goals and five assists that season. He remained a key player in Segunda, helped Andoni Iraola get Rayo back up to La Liga and stay there.
Trejo leaves behind a legacy
The 37-year-old became captain of the club, before later stepping down from the position, a decision he took due to disagreements with President Raul Martin Presa. His willingness to hear out Rayo fans and put their perspectives forward internally earned him the respect of the fanbase, in addition to his years of service and football.
In total, Trejo has spent ten seasons at the club over both spells, playing 332 games, scoring 45 goals and giving 26 assists. Over the last two seasons, he has seen his minutes decline, but Inigo Perez has still regularly called on him in the Conference League. Trejo did not reveal whether he would be retiring, but it is expected that will be the case.
Oscar Trejo’s announcement in full
Trejo posted his goodbye on his Instagram account.
“Today I write from the heart, calmly and with emotion. Because saying goodbye to Rayo Vallecano isn’t just closing a chapter; it’s saying goodbye to a very important part of my life.
I arrived here with dreams, and I leave with a family, with indelible memories, and with a story I never imagined I could live. At this club, I grew as a footballer, but above all, I grew as a person, as a husband, and as a father. Vallecas saw us laugh, suffer, celebrate, and get back up time and time again.
I’ve had the privilege of experiencing unique moments: winning a title, reaching the Copa del Rey semi-finals, which will forever be etched in our memories, and achieving three promotions that speak to the tireless spirit of this club. Becoming the foreign player with the most appearances in this shirt is a source of pride that’s hard to put into words.
And as if football still wanted to give me something more, at 37, I was able to fulfill a dream that seemed impossible: playing in Europe, and not just with any team, but with the club of my life. Something I will never forget and that I will cherish forever. I will carry this with me forever.
None of this would have been possible without my family. Thank you to my life partner, for walking beside me every step of the way, for silently supporting me, and for believing in me even when I doubted myself. And thank you to my four children, my greatest victory. They grew up with these colours, understood my absences, celebrated my joys, and gave me the strength to keep going every day. Everything I did on the pitch was also for you.
Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone who makes this club great from within. And thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to the Rayo Vallecano fans. Your support, your identity, and the way you feel about football make this place unique.
I leave in peace, proud to have given my all and certain that this badge will always be a part of my life and my family’s.
This isn’t goodbye. It’s until we meet again. Because Rayo Vallecano isn’t left behind… it’s carried in the soul. Thank you for everything.
