Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey 4-3 on aggregate in their semi-final with Atletico Madrid, their comeback effort falling just short in the second leg at Camp Nou. Despite the disappointment from Can Barca, there was a certain confidence obtained from their performance.

Manager Hansi Flick was clearly down at the result, but was quick to praise his players for a ‘fantastic’ performance and effort. Vice-captain Raphinha echoed his thoughts in his own post-match media duties.

“I’m very proud of this team. If we keep playing like this, we’ll have a spectacular end to the season.”

“I’m quite disappointed, not because of the match, but because we didn’t reach the final. That was our objective obviously, but we knew how difficult it would be to come back in a tie like this. Coming back from 4-0 is not easy, but if there was one team that could do it, it was us. Even so, I leave very proud of this team.”

❝ I think there were more positives than negatives from the match. ❞ — Raphinha pic.twitter.com/hubXQ3IOlS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2026

“I think the fans are too, because from the start we gave everything, and we just missed a little bit more. We’re disappointed not to reach the final, but I think there were more positives than negatives from the match. We can’t look for excuses. In the first leg, we played below what we’re capable of.”

After speaking to the club’s media, Raphinha told MD that Atletico Madrid deserved the win overall.

“We gave it our all. Atletico played very well. Atletico sealed the deal in the first leg, we have to acknowledge their merit. It’s time to lift our heads. Tomorrow is another day. We have to leave here proud of what we’ve done. Now it’s time to think about the weekend. On to La Liga and the Champions League, that’s what we have to focus on.”

Ronald Araujo: ‘Playing that way, we can win more titles’

Captain Ronald Araujo also spoke to the Barcelona media, and had a similar message for his teammates.

“The team played a great match. Honestly, we have to be proud of what we did on the pitch. We were so close, the first leg affected us a lot, but still, proud. You come away from it a bit sad, because ultimately, it’s a title, but playing the way we did, we have to be proud. Playing that way, I think we can win more titles.”

“The 4-0 obviously had an impact, but we were just missing that goal, and you leave feeling it was in sight, that it was so close. We have to be proud of the fans, because they were there and it was very important, that they’re cheering, so we have to thank them too.”

Pedri – ‘Connvinced we’re going to experience big nights’

One of the players that was unanimously praised was Pedri Gonzalez, who competed with Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal for the player of the match award.

“We gave it everything (and more) and we came so, so close. There are two very important goals ahead, and I’m convinced that with our effort and the support of our people, who were incredible last night, we’re going to experience big nights. Now, it’s time to recharge our energy. Head high and PROUD.”

Lo dimos todo (y más) y nos quedamos muy muy cerca 🙏 Quedan dos objetivos muy importantes por delante y estoy convencido de que con nuestro esfuerzo y con el apoyo de nuestra gente, que anoche estuvo increíble, vamos a vivir grandes noches. Ahora, toca recuperar energías 💪🏼… pic.twitter.com/r4t788Jraw — Pedri González (@Pedri) March 4, 2026

There is little respite for the Blaugrana, who travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club on Saturday night, and will then fly directly to Newcastle for their Champions League clash with the Magpies on Tuesday night. They will have an extra day of rest over Athletic though, who play their semi-final tonight against Real Sociedad.