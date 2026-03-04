Real Madrid are in the market for a new midfielder, as they seek to finally replace the departed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. They have been linked with numerous targets in recent months, but it could be a familiar face that is chosen to fill the void.

Rodri Hernandez is considered to be Real Madrid’s dream target, but if he indicates a desire to remain at Manchester City, it would be difficult for a deal to get done – especially if he were to pen a new contract. Adam Wharton and Kees Smit have also been mentioned, but equally, Chema Andres is someone that Los Blancos officials are keeping a keen eye on.

Chema left Real Madrid last summer to join Stuttgart, where he has been impressive. As part of that deal, they retained a buy-back clause worth €13m, which are considering to activate this summer. However, they could miss out if that decision takes too long, with TEAMtalk reporting that Manchester United also have plans to move for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also tracking Chema, but Man United are ready to step up their interest in the La Fabrica graduate. However, the fact that Real Madrid can bring him back to the Bernabeu whenever they desire makes it very tricky for the Premier League giants to sign him, unless they wish to negotiate with Bernabeu officials.

Chema will be one to watch this summer

Whether he returns to Real Madrid or not, there is a good chance that Chema is on the move this summer. He’s been excellent in the Bundesliga, but after only one season with Stuttgart, he appears ready to make the next step in his promising career, which right now, could be in one of Spain or England.