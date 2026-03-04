Barcelona have started looking ahead to the summer transfer window, which should be a busy period for the Catalans. They are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season, and if they achieve this, it would allow them to operate with a sense of normality in the market.

Barcelona are hoping to add a new central defender and striker to Hansi Flick’s squad, while a decision must also be made regarding loanees Marcus Rashford and Joao Cancelo. The former is able to be signed for €30m, and at this stage, it is very likely that he remains at the Spotify Camp Nou on a permanent basis.

Rashford has already agreed terms with Barcelona to sign permanently, with the only obstacle being a club-to-club agreement with Manchester United. The Premier League giants are not prepared to negotiate, but despite this, there is a feeling that the England international has already played his final game at the club, as per MD.

Carrick: Man United looking for Rashford replacement

Barcelona are very much prepared to activate the €30m buy option in their agreement with Man United, whose manager Michael Carrick spoke earlier this week regarding the club’s summer transfer business. He is keen for Rashford to return to Old Trafford, although his attention has now turned to securing a replacement.

“It’s very possible (that a left winger is signed). I think you always look for the balance of the team and the squad to get maximum flexibility, so it’s definitely something to consider.”

It makes a lot of sense for Rashford to stick around at Barcelona, given the impact he has made this season. €30m is a lot of money given their current financial status, but for a proven squad player that is very capable of winning matches on his own, it is good value.