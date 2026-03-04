Barcelona suffered a double injury blow during their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, with Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde picking up hamstring injuries at the Spotify Camp Nou. Both players are pencilled in to miss at least a month of action, which is a huge blow at a crucial period of the season for the Catalans.

Hansi Flick must now find solutions to the absence of his starting full-back pair. He has Joao Cancelo as an option to play on either flank, with the likelihood being that Eric Garcia (right-back) and Gerard Martin (left-back) will also be used, despite the fact that both have primarily played in a central position throughout the season.

Flick is also looking to La Masia to make up the numbers. As per MD, left-back Patricio Pacifico took part in Wednesday’s training session, and he has chances to be called up to the matchday squad for this weekend’s trip to Athletic Club.

Pacifico moves ahead of injured La Masia star

Pacifico joined during the winter transfer window from Defensor Sporting. The 19-year-old has been playing with Barca Atletic since he made the move from his native Uruguay, but he now has the chance to make a real impression on Flick, who has not been able to call upon Jofre Torrents due to a season-ending ankle injury.

It will be very interesting to see how Barcelona line up at San Mames on Saturday. They face Newcastle United in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie three days later, but Flick cannot afford to rest anyone in defence, given the lack of options he has. Pacifico is likely to be a substitute, although it would be a risk for him to play any minutes unless deemed absolutely necessary.