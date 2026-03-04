Real Madrid had a very frustrating evening on Monday, as they were defeated 1-0 at home by Jose Bordalas’ Getafe. This feeling boiled over in the closing stages when Franco Mastantuono was shown a straight red card for showing dissent towards on-field referee Alejandro Muñíz Ruiz.

Mastantuono was noted for saying “what a disgrace, what a f***ing disgrace” towards Muniz Ruiz after a decision went against Real Madrid in the closing stages of Monday’s defeat. Because of this, he has been handed a two-match ban, as confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee during their meeting on Wednesday (via MD).

Huijsen, Carreras suspensions also confirmed

Real Madrid had appealed the red card shown to Mastantuono, but with it being rejected, it is confirmed that he will now miss the upcoming La Liga matches against Celta Vigo and Elche. The first of those fixtures will also see Los Blancos without the services of defensive pair Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras, as they were both shown their fifth yellow cards of the season by Muniz Ruiz. Their respective one-match bans were also confirmed by the Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday.

Real Madrid also launched an appeal for the yellow card shown to Aurelien Tchouameni in the 71st minute of the Getafe match, when the midfielder was penalised for a foul on Mauro Arambarri. As was the case with the Mastantuono one, that was thrown out, which capped off a frustrating process for Los Blancos officials.

Real Madrid must dust themselves off quickly, as they cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves. They go to Celta on Friday night, with their home match against Elche sandwiched in between their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City. Realistically, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side cannot afford a slip-up in either if they are to keep pace with Barcelona in the La Liga title race.