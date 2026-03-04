Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said his club are ‘destined to suffer’ after they squeezed past Barcelona en route to the Copa del Rey final. Los Colchoneros took a four-goal lead to Camp Nou, but found themselves defending just a one-goal advantage in the final 20 minutes.

After the game, Simeone cut a relieved figure, and admitted that his strategy had been dismantled entirely. In terms of the tie as a whole, Simeone said he was conscious that Barcelona could mount a major comeback, and praised the performances of Pedri and Raphinha, who were not present in the first leg.

“I would focus on the first match. We had an extraordinary first half, with a very high pace and intensity. In the second half, we managed to withstand their attacks, and I left angry after that game. We could have scored another goal; we needed another goal given the way the game was going against us. You might ask how I could be angry after a 4-0 win, but I know what these Barcelona players are capable of; they play brilliantly.”

“Today, Pedri and Raphinha returned, and they are different, they play at a different pace, and they had a good first half. Although it hurts that the goals came from lapses in concentration on set pieces rather than from open play. I thought we defended well overall. I don’t know if the 3-0 goal was offside or not; it put us in a difficult position.”

“I loved Gimenez’s introduction; he gave us maturity and confidence. We couldn’t play the game we would have liked, attacking more down the right flank, like the play between Llorente and Lookman. We couldn’t attack as we would have liked because of their skill. Our people need a final and we hope to give everything to give them what they want.”

‘We’re destined to suffer’

Simeone explained that he felt his side had to do more going forward, but that the suffering very much remains necessary.

“I wouldn’t have taken it, because we needed to and could have played a better game offensively. We’re Atletico, we’re destined to suffer, to always push ourselves to the limit, but I don’t know what it will bring us, but believe me, the journey is fantastic.”

“Our fans needed a match like this. The boys are making an incredible effort to get where our supporters want them to be. Now it’s time to get there in top form, work hard, and eagerly await the final.”

In 2013, Diego Simeone was on the phone with his youngest son, Giuliano Simeone, after Atlético Madrid beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final at the Bernabéu. Fast forward 13 years, and Diego and Giuliano are in the Copa del Rey final together. ❤️🤍pic.twitter.com/bEc0LXKn58 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 4, 2026

Griezmann’s future amid Orlando City attack

Arguably Atletico Madrid’s best player on the night was Antoine Griezmann, in spite of their offensive struggles. Speculation continues over a potential move to Orlando City, and Simeone was clear that he wanted him to be playing in the final.

“I hope so. He deserves it more than anyone. His performance today was incredible, and his quality and talent will stay with him for the rest of his life. What more can I add to what you all know I feel for him? I love him, I always want the best for him, and I hope he can play in that final.”

Simeone: ‘We planned to the game to attack’

The approach Atletico Madrid should take was a major talking point before the game, with such a large lead to protect. Simeone claimed his side had no intention of sitting deep to hold onto their lead, and it was simply what Barcelona forced them into.

“We planned the game to attack. And it didn’t happen, or it happened very rarely. The good thing about this game is that anything you can imagine can happen, or it can’t, because it also depends on the opponent. The opponent was better; they had a very high intensity in the first half. Kounde and Balde had to come off because their effort was tremendous. To compete at the highest levels, you have to play like this, and I think it will be very useful for what’s to come.”

“They took away the time we needed to play. At home, we had that time. We played with a higher intensity then. That’s why we scored four goals. Today it was harder. But I leave with the joy and the great effort of knowing how to suffer. It’s part of this competition when it’s a two-legged tie.”

‘I hope we meet in the Champions League quarter-finals’

The mutual respect between Simeone and Hansi Flick was in evidence again, with the pair seen chatting after the final whistle. If Atletico beat Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona pass Newcastle United in the Champions League Round of 16, the two sides will face off for a fifth and sixth time this season.

“I told Flick they played brilliantly. I hope we meet in the Champions League quarterfinals. I think today, with the score at 3-0, I said: ‘This is Atleti.'”

“Pedri, Bernal… made a tremendous effort. It was difficult to maintain the intensity of the first half. Giménez’s entrance gave us maturity. And that maturity is needed within a team.”