Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal and Director of Football Deco both pointed to Pau Cubarsi’s controversially disallowed goal in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid as the difference between the two sides. With the semi-automatic offside system ineffective, the VAR manually drew lines on the pitch to come to a decision, which took eight minutes.

Despite that, it did seem as if the correct decision was made, although there has been some debate over which frame was used from which the lines were drawn. Beyond the decision itself, the stoppage in the game did alter the rhythm of the match at the Metropolitano.

“We were talking about it in the locker room. If that goal had gone in, it would have been a different story, and maybe we’d be in extra time now,” Bernal told TV3, as quoted by MD.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Jules Koundé has suffered a mid-belly hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. His recovery progress will determine his availability. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/ZkDMwb1WVf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 4, 2026

Bernal: ‘It’s one of my first special nights here’

Bernal scored his first brace as a senior Barcelona player, and played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year.

“I don’t know if I’ve ‘graduated’. I did my best. It’s one of my first special nights here, it’s a shame we didn’t make it to the final. I think we played a very good match. I’m happy about that, but we didn’t achieve our goal, which was to reach the final. Everything we planned during the week went according to plan. If we continue with this momentum, with this hunger, I’m sure we can achieve many goals in the coming years.”

Like Hansi Flick, Bernal was happy to have the singing section back at Camp Nou after a lengthy absence.

“It’s been very noticeable. You can really feel it from the inside, it’s been very special. I’m very proud of the team and the fans.”

Deco: ‘That’s why we complained about Cubarsi’s goal’

Meanwhile Director of Football Deco also referenced the decision in the first leg that was decisive.

“Overcoming the 4-0 deficit from the first leg wasn’t easy, that’s why we complained about Cubarsi’s disallowed goal. With that 4-1 scoreline today there would have been extra time, but we shouldn’t look for excuses and the team has been magnificent,” he remarked to MD.

More generally, Deco was pleased with the response of Barcelona after the first leg.

“We dominated the entire match; the effort is a good sign and makes us happy because we still have a lot to win this season. We wanted to win the Copa, but we played poorly there. Connecting with the fans in this way shows that this team is generating excitement. We have shown that we are doing well despite the injuries, today two from Kounde and Balde, we can aspire to win things, decisive moments are coming, step by step, we have to think about Bilbao now.”

As pointed out by Raphinha, Atletico Madrid deserved their passage through to the final, but the Cubarsi goal was certainly an illustration of the fine margins between the two sides. The two will meet again on the 4th/5th of April, and potentially twice more in the Champions League quarter-finals.