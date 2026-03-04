Barcelona were unable to complete their comeback in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but now are counting the cost of their mammoth effort to do so. Hansi Flick was forced into two changes due to injury, and several players were strung out by the end of the match.

In the 11th minute, Jules Kounde, the Barcelona player used most by Flick since he has been at the club, was taken off for Alejandro Balde. The Frenchman, who has been more or less injury-free at Barcelona went down holding the back of his thigh.

His replacement was Alejandro Balde, with Joao Cancelo shuffling over to right-back, but just before the 70th minute, he was also forced off. Balde was holding back the tears as he trudged off, also apparently dealing with a muscle problem.

Balde and Kounde ruled out of Newcastle United tie

The news on both players is not good. According to MD, both have hamstring injuries, and are set to be out of action for around a month, although they will undergo further tests on Wednesday. Their possible return would be against none other than Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on the 4th or 5th of April.

It means that Flick will be forced to improvise for both of their Round of 16 Champions League ties against Newcastle United, as well as three La Liga clashes against Athletic Club (A), Sevilla (H) and Rayo Vallecano (H).

Flick: "We're going step by step. There's still a lot left in La Liga and the Champions League. Newcastle United is an important opponent. I'm thinking about recovering and the match against Athletic Bilbao." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2026

Barcelona alternatives at full-back

It is not a position Barcelona are blessed with many alternatives. Eric Garcia filled in well at right-back late last season in Kounde’s absence, but has been preferred at centre-back this season, while Gerard Martin started as Balde’s alternative at left-back this season, but has also been used more often in central defence. Cancelo arrived in the January transfer window, and looks likely to occupy one of those positions. They join Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong on the injury list.