Barcelona could not overcome the four-goal deficit from the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but did put in a strong performance.

Joan Garcia – 7

The honest truth is that he had little to do, but made one smart save down to his left. Was relatively sharp out of his goal.

Jules Kounde – N/A

Off after 11 minutes with injury, highly unfortunate for Kounde, who had started well. Will miss their Champions League tie against Newcastle United.

Pau Cubarsi – 9

Cubarsi has struggled this season, but this was his best performance in 18 months. Absolutely brilliant for a Barcelona that defended aggressively, suffocating first Julian Alvarez and then Alexander Sorloth, and had stunning last-man challenge on Alex Baena that kept Barcelona live. Most impressive was his anticipation and his decision-making, putting his foot in where necessary.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Several hasty passes and crosses gave the ball away on multiple occasions in the first half. Largely solid going the other way, had a good chance late on to hit the target.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Switched to right-back after Kounde’s injury early on. Strong in the challenge, and neat with his play, Cancelo looked at home. Most of Barcelona’s attacking play came through him and Lamine Yamal, and he generated plenty of danger. Picked up a nice assist for Bernal too.

Marc Bernal – 8.5

This was the first big game that Marc Bernal started, and he finished with medals on his lapel, even if Barcelona won’t be in Seville. Quite apart from his brace, both goals well taken, Bernal was crucial in being able to put the clamps on Atletico Madrid, with Koke and Johnny Cardoso struggling to find clean passes.

🚨 Marc Bernal: "We've finished knackered, but for this badge it's worth it. Happy with the two goals." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/7xviCoBfGR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2026

Pedri – 9

Another masterclass from Pedri. Basically couldn’t move after the 75th minute, and somehow still made two last-man tackles on Alexander Sorloth. If Barcelona had a chance in this one though, it was because of Pedri, who denatured Atletico’s pressing efforts, and found ways to get Lamine Yamal the ball in better positions. Won the penalty too.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Lamine Yamal played like he had 99% faith. Time and again he demanded the ball, time and again he beat Matteo Ruggeri, Ademola Lookman and David Hancko. The first goal comes from his brilliant assist, the second he was involved in, and if Barcelona were to find a fourth, it was coming from him. In this form, it’s almost impossible to contain him.

Fermin Lopez – 5.5

A strangely mute performance from Fermin, who was withdrawn for the closing stages. The couple of shooting opportunities he did have, he could not connect with properly, and generally just didn’t make his presence felt, which he almost always does.

Raphinha – 7

It was a poor first half, where he wasted several good positions, but he improved after the penalty. Still, even in the second half, he struggled to find spaces or shooting opportunities. That said, he remained a motor behind Barcelona’s pressure.

Ferran Torres – 4.5

A rough and rusty night for Ferran, who could complain little when he was taken off first. Had three half-chances in the first half, none of which he should have scored, but you would expect better from at least one. Was involved in the play for the penalty, but that stood out precisely because he was so absent from the build-up.

Substitutes

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Forced on early for Kounde. Defended relatively well for an hour before being forced off in tears, but didn’t add much either.

Dani Olmo – 5

On for Fermin after 64 minutes, Olmo was also incapable of finding fissures in the Atletico midfield. Struggled to give his side the energy they needed in the final stages too.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Was a little starved of service on the left, with no supply line close to him, but did well when he got the ball, winning a number of corners.

Ronald Araujo – 5

Sent on up front for the final 20 minutes, a role that is not necessarily his, so it is hard to be too critical. Yet the Atletico defence were completely unfazed by his presence in the box, and he was caught offside on a couple of occasions.