Barcelona saw their salary limit increased earlier this week to the tune of €81m by La Liga, augementing hopes that they spend more freely this summer. However Director of Football Deco has been consistent in using what resources he does have available to keep hold of their current players.

This season alone, Jules Kounde, Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia have signed contract extensions, while a number of their key players also put pen to paper last season. The major question marks this summer are Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen, who are both out of contract, while the Catalan side are also yet to start renewal talks for Ferran Torres, who has just 15 months remaining on his deal.

Barcelona offer Andreas Christensen new contract

According to Sport, Barcelona Director of Football Deco met with Simon Oliviera of KIN Partners, who represent Christensen. In January it was reported that Barcelona had decided to offer the Danish defender a new deal, and on Wednesday morning, Deco communicated the terms that Barcelona were offering in a new one-year contract for next season.