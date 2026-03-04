Barcelona are in recovery mode after a mammoth effort at Camp Nou to make a comeback against Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final. Their attempts to do so have come at a price that could have significant consequences for their La Liga title challenge and Champions League hopes.

It was confirmed after the game that right-back Jules Kounde would be out until at least the end of March with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss both games against Newcastle United in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. In La Liga, Barcelona will face Athletic Club, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla in that period.

Alejandro Balde recovery time could be extended

Initially, it was believed that left-back Alejandro Balde would be out for a similar period of time. Balde replaced Kounde after 11 minutes, but was forced off himself in tears before the 70th minute, nbut it now seems his injury could be more serious. Sport say that Balde’s expected time out, subject to further tests, is predicted to be around five to six weeks.

That will see him miss two vital fixtures in their title defence in all likelihood, a trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid again, and their home derby clash with Espanyol a week later. Should Barcelona make it through to the Champions League quarter-final against one of Tottenham Hotspur or Atletico, he will also miss the first leg away from home too, and would not be guaranteed to be back for the return tie.

Flick: "What Cubarsí did today was incredible. This is the attitude and mentality I want to see from him. He can be the best centre-back in the world." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2026

Barcelona down to the bare bones

With Kounde, Balde and Andreas Christensen out injured, Hansi Flick has just five fit defenders for at least the next month. Joao Cancelo seems set for a much larger role now, and Ronald Araujo may be called on more regularly. The Uruguayan has made just one start since returning from his break at the end of 2025, while Cancelo has only played 338 minutes for the Catalan side too.