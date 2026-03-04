Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann looks poised to stay at the club for the remainder of the season, with a move to Major League Soccer previously on the cards. The French veteran could well be set to leave the Metropolitano this year, but it seems that Diego Simeone and Atletico have convinced him not to do so just yet.

Griezmann has made no secret of the fact that he is keen to move to the United States for the final stage of his career, which at the age of 34, is very much around the corner. Atletico’s all-time record goalscorer had an offer on the table to join MLS side Orlando City as their desginated player, but they were pushing to have Griezmann accept the offer before the 26th of March, leaving Los Colchoneros for the final stretch of the season. They have not guaranteed it will still be on the table in the summer, as they may go for an alternative.

🚨 Diego Simeone: “I told Flick that they play brilliantly and that hopefully we meet in the Champions League quarter-finals.” pic.twitter.com/FrreWhLxlh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 4, 2026

Griezmann set to pursue Copa del Rey glory with Atletico

It seems that Griezmann will remain at Atletico for at least a few months more though. ESPN report that he has put a move away from Atletico on hold, following their progress to the Copa del Rey final over Barcelona on Tuesday night. It gives him a chance to lift a second major trophy with Atletico Madrid, on top of the 2018 Europa League, and he will now seek glory before he leaves the club. The final takes place on the 18th of April in Seville, and Los Rojiblancos will be heavy favourites.

Griezmann still crucial for Atletico Madrid

Despite his age, Griezmann remains a crucial player for Simeone. He started both semi-finals against Barcelona, and was arguably their best player across the course of the tie, popping up with a goal in the first leg. Atletico appear to be focusing their efforts on the Copa del Rey and the Champions League for the remainder of the season, and are now in touching distance of glory in one.