Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had the perfect response to Barcelona saved up on Wednesday night, after his side progressed to the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday night. Los Colchoneros came through a nailbiter, losing 3-0 on the night, but doing enough to hold onto a 4-3 aggregate lead.

Afterwards, there was no surprise that there was plenty of celebrating from the Atletico players, and Griezmann in particular was seen going over to the Atletico fans to thank them for their support.

🚨 Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid have won FOUR of their eight knockout ties against Barça. 🔴 Spanish Super Cup 2013

🟢 UCL QF 2014

🔴 CdR QF 2015

🟢 UCL QF 2016

🔴 CdR SF 2017

🟢 Spanish Super Cup SF 2020

🔴 CdR SF 2025

🟢 CdR SF 2026 WHAT A STAT! ❤️🤍@atletico_stats_ pic.twitter.com/OELa6pHZvU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 4, 2026

Griezmann trolls Barcelona with perfect response

The French veteran was quickly on his social media after the game, and had the perfect post on his Instagram account ready to go by the looks of it. ‘Does this photo go very hard?’ he asked accompanied by three laughing faces, next to a picture of him celebrating with two Barcelona players on the floor behind him.

The motive behind his post was a photo posted from Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in March last year in La Liga, where Griezmann is pictured looking at the Barcelona team huddle at the Metropolitano. Barcelona’s social media account captioned it with ‘This photo goes very hard’.

Esta foto va muy dura 🥵 pic.twitter.com/TZqhmCIZbe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 17, 2025

Question marks over Griezmann’s future

Atletico’s run to the Copa del Rey final in Seville has taken on particular significance with regard to Griezmann, amid doubts over his future. The 34-year-old is reportedly considering a move to Orlando City in Major League Soccer, but they are pushing to complete the move before the 27th of March deadline.

It has been suggested that Griezmann is edging towards staying, but none of Diego Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Juan Musso or Koke Resurreccion were willing to hint that he may continue. Now, a chance to leave Atletico with winners’ medal adds further weight to the argument to at least see out the season at the Metropolitano.