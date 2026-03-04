Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann trolls Barcelona after Atletico Madrid progress to Copa del Rey final

Image via Alejandro García / EFE

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had the perfect response to Barcelona saved up on Wednesday night, after his side progressed to the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday night. Los Colchoneros came through a nailbiter, losing 3-0 on the night, but doing enough to hold onto a 4-3 aggregate lead.

Afterwards, there was no surprise that there was plenty of celebrating from the Atletico players, and Griezmann in particular was seen going over to the Atletico fans to thank them for their support.

Griezmann trolls Barcelona with perfect response

The French veteran was quickly on his social media after the game, and had the perfect post on his Instagram account ready to go by the looks of it. ‘Does this photo go very hard?’ he asked accompanied by three laughing faces, next to a picture of him celebrating with two Barcelona players on the floor behind him.

The motive behind his post was a photo posted from Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in March last year in La Liga, where Griezmann is pictured looking at the Barcelona team huddle at the Metropolitano. Barcelona’s social media account captioned it with ‘This photo goes very hard’.

Question marks over Griezmann’s future

Atletico’s run to the Copa del Rey final in Seville has taken on particular significance with regard to Griezmann, amid doubts over his future. The 34-year-old is reportedly considering a move to Orlando City in Major League Soccer, but they are pushing to complete the move before the 27th of March deadline.

Atletico Madrid thumped Barcelona.
Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

It has been suggested that Griezmann is edging towards staying, but none of Diego Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Juan Musso or Koke Resurreccion were willing to hint that he may continue. Now, a chance to leave Atletico with winners’ medal adds further weight to the argument to at least see out the season at the Metropolitano.

Tags Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey

