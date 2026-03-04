Alvaro Arbeloa holds ‘tense’ crisis meeting with Real Madrid players

Article updated 11:18 CEST 04/03/2026.

Real Madrid have been struggling for consistency for some time, with their last reliable run of wins coming back at the start of September under Xabi Alonso. Current manager Alvaro Arbeloa looks to be facing an uphill battle to regain it between now and the end of the season, with injuries also mounting.

Los Blancos were without both Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham during their 1-0 defeat to Getafe, their second straight loss in La Liga. Given the humble resources of Los Azulones and Osasuna though, that is seen as little excuse for the lack of chances created, something that has been an issue for some time, and the Real Madrid hierarchy are reportedly losing faith in his ability to guide the club long-term.

Arbeloa holds crisis meeting with Real Madrid players

According to Cadena Cope, Arbeloa met with his players after defeat to Getafe, to try and inspire a reaction. He told the players that he had no recriminations towards them, but asked for ‘an extra effort in the final stage of the season.’ Currently Real Madrid are four points off Barcelona at the top of the table with a Clasico to come, and will face Manchester City in the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Further details have been revealed by Diario AS, who say that the meeting was ‘tense’, explaining that both players and staff have doubts about their chances of turning their situation around. As such, Arbeloa was forced to take a less demanding stance, presenting his attempts to unite the group in a more amiable fashion.

Real Madrid’s difficult calendar

Beyond the footballing issues that have plagued Real Madrid, Arbeloa’s first task may well be picking up morale. Reports from after their defeat to Getafe spoke of a resigned attitude from the dressing room, feeling La Liga is slipping away from them. There is little let up for Real Madrid though, who travel to Balaidos to face Celta Vigo on Friday night. Between their ties with Manchester City, they host Elche, but their final game before the international break is the derby at the Bernabeu with Atletico Madrid.