Barcelona have a gargantuan task of coming back from a four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, but they do have their first. Their recent goalscoring discovery in Marc Bernal continues to pay dividends.

The game started off as expected, with Barcelona applying high pressure, and attempting to force Los Colchoneros to crumble under the pressure. What openings they did get were half-chances initially though, and Ferran Torres could not make the most of them.

Bernal opens scoring for Barcelona

Just when it looked as if Barcelona’s attack was beginning to lull a little though, Lamine Yamal came up with the necessary magic to open the door. After a short corner, he beat Ademola Lookman on the left, before fizzing the ball across. Bernal was waiting to tap home with the goal at his mercy, opening the scoring for the Blaugrana.

LAMINE YAMAL WITH A SENSATIONAL ASSIST TO FIND MARC BERNAL