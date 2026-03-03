Real Madrid could be missing Franco Mastantuono for multiple games after he was shown a straight red card for dissent during their Monday night defeat to Getafe at the Bernabeu. It has been revealed why the official in question, Alejandro Muniz, dismissed him.

As Los Blancos grew increasingly frustrated with Getafe’s bleeding of the clock deep in stoppage time in the Real Madrid half, Mastantuono continued complaining to the referee after a free-kick had been given to Los Azulones. However Mastantuono appeared to have crossed the line. The referee halted the game after whipping his head around at something the Argentine said, and subsequently went straight for his red card.

Following the match, manager Alvaro Arbeloa called Mastantuono’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’, chastising the teenager for his lack of composure.

What Mastantuono said to the referee

As reported by Diario AS, the referee’s report from the match has revealed what it was that caused the referee to dismiss Mastantuono. The following was noted down.

In minute 90, the player Franco Mastantuono (30) was sent off for the following reason: Addressing me, shouting the following words on two occasions: “What a disgrace, what a f***ing disgrace.”

How long could Mastantuono be suspended for?

Being a straight red, Mastantuono may well miss more than the automatic one-game ban. The RFEF Disciplinary Code states that ‘Addressing referees in words or with attitudes of disrespect or disparagement, providing it does not consititute the most serious of offences, will be sanctioned with a ban of two to three games’. The tendency is in such cases for the player in question to receive a two-game ban.

Which games will Mastantuono miss?

It means that in addition to Real Madrid’s clash with Celta Vigo on Friday night at Balaidos, Mastantuono is also likely to be absent for their home tie with Elche the following week, sandwiched between their games against Manchester City in the Champions League. He should in theory be back in time to face Atletico Madrid in the derby at the Bernabeu on the 22nd of March.