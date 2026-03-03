Real Madrid found it impossible to unpick the Getafe defence at the Bernabeu on Monday night, and their frustration got the better of them in defeat.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Could do nothing about the goal, and otherwise had little to do.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

Looked like he was on auto-pilot from the start, and was caught out on two occasions by at the back post, although he did block it from going in. His crosses were equally wayward.

Antonio Rudiger – 3

After Diego Rico won a foul against him, Rudiger had 15 minutes which cost Real Madrid, and could have been far worse. A poor headed clearance was picked up by Mauro Arambarri for the winner, and he lost the ball in his own box to him minutes after. Then there’s his miraculous escape from a sending off, clear retaliation on Rico, which was absurd for a veteran defender. In the second half he compounded things by missing Real Madrid’s second-best chance of the game.

David Alaba – 6

A similar performance to the ones he has been putting in of late, where Alaba is neither a great help nor a great hindrance.

Alvaro Carreras – 5.5

Although he did do well to halt Kiko Femenia and at times Adrian Liso, Carreras struggled to provide much with the ball going forward.

Fede Valverde – 7

A strange game for Valverde, who put in one brilliant cross in the first half that went wanting, and in the second provided arguably the best Real Madrid pass of the second half for Franco Mastantuono. In the second, he was useful in clamping down on Getafe’s midfield. That said, he could have done more on the ball.

Thiago Pitarch – 6.5

Nearly had an assist for Vinicius Junior on his starting debut, and Pitarch got around the pitch very well, showing plenty of energy and enthusiasm. On the other hand, when he did get on the ball, he was almost exclusively turned back by Arambarri and Luis Milla.

⚔️ Thiago Pitarch no da un balón por perdido. RealMadridGetafe | LALIGAEASPORTS | LALIGAHighlights pic.twitter.com/ME5LPTQvYj — LALIGA (@LaLiga) March 2, 2026

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Was slower than Arambarri on the goal, and struggled to contribute on the ball. There was a spell where Getafe were being suffocated, and he was key to that.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Although he comes away with an average rating, Guler deserves some credit for his intent, which was better than that of his teammates. One really nice move with a Maradona turn, and he tested David Soria after, but outside of that struggled to find gaps in the defence.

Vinicius Junior – 6

On the one hand, there is an argument he was Real Madrid’s best player in terms of intensity, desire to make something happen, and on several occasions, Vinicius did beat his man. Yet you would say overall that Juan Iglesias won the battle, and realistically, he had the one golden chance Real Madrid did get, and should have scored.

Gonzalo Garcia – 3.5

While he had no easy task up against Getafe’s three central defenders, Garcia was anonymous for the entire match, failing to provide either a threat or a reference point. The service was not great, but nearly a third of his 41 touches were misplaced passes or miscontrols.

Substitutes

Dani Carvajal – 6

Couldn’t turn in a late chance from an impossible angle, Carvajal ran down Rico well in the second half. That said, he struggled to provide much width going forward either.

Dean Huijsen – 4.5

It was a rough 35 minutes for Huijsen, who now has the Bernabeu on his back very quickly and it happened again. Gave away two needless fouls that helped Getafe to see out the game late on, and misplaced several passes.

Rodrygo Goes – 5.5

His presence seemed to help Real Madrid’s attack, giving Getafe’s defence something else to think about. Rodrygo saw Soria save decent effort from an angle, but he also misjudged a cross and a dropping ball that could have been good chances had he been more agile. It wasn’t a terrible return from injury, but you also expect more from a player of his ability.

Franco Mastanuono – 4.5

Curiously enough, Mastantuono was on course for the best rating of any of the substitutes until his moment of madness. It was two of his crosses to the far post that created Real Madrid’s best chances from open play, and his corner that should have been converted Rudiger/Huijsen. Did also make poor use of being sent in behind late on. Yet, as Alvaro Arbeloa would go on to say, his red card is ‘a thing that cannot happen’.

Brahim Diaz – N/A

Sent on for the final three minutes and stoppage time, most of which Getafe spent deep in Real Madrid’s half.