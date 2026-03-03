Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes returned from injury against Getafe on Monday night, but is set for another spell on the sidelines. The hope at the Bernabeu is that Rodrygo’s new injury ios not as serious as it could be.

Rodrygo came off the bench in the 55th minute after missing Los Blancos’ last five games with tendonitis, although he was suspended for two of those games in the Champions League too. While a long way from his best, Rodrygo came as close as anyone for Real Madrid to grabbing the equaliser, forcing a good save from David Soria.

Rodrygo at risk of serious knee injury as tests are carried out

According to Marca, Rodrygo finished the match on Monday night with discomfort in his knee, and initial tests were carried out in the dressing room after the game. However they agreed that Rodrygo should return to the training ground on Tuesday to have further examinations, and he did not train in the morning. He is set to miss their clash with Celta Vigo on Monday night.

On top of that, Ramon Alvarez de Mon has reported that there is a possibliity that his knee injury is serious, and his original tweet suggested that he could well be in danger of missing the World Cup this summer, if indeed the injury is serious.

🚨Le están haciendo pruebas a Rodrygo. Hay posibilidades de lesión importante. Esperemos que no. pic.twitter.com/vgXtr6pEqq — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) March 3, 2026

Real Madrid forward options

Rodrygo has been in and out of the side this season under Xabi Alonso and then Alvaro Arbeloa, making 27 appearances, scoring thrice and giving six assists. Just 10 of those appearances have come from the start, with Alonso initially preferring Franco Mastantuono, and then both opting for a system with four more natural midfielders.

For the most part that has meant a front two of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, but with the Frenchman out injured too, Arbeloa’s options are increasingly slim. Gonzalo Garcia is likely to continue starting, but Brahim Diaz is the most forward-thinking alternative left on the bench with Mastantuono and Rodrygo out against Celta.