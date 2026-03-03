Barcelona manager Hansi Flick declared that his side must ‘make the impossible possible’ ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, which kicks off at 21:00 CEST. His side are nursing a number of absences as they try to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg though.

His most used player, Eric Garcia, is suspended after his sending off in the first leg, while Robert Lewandowski was ruled out late with an eye socket fracture. He will join Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen in the stands for the game. Meanwhile Diego Simeone has positive news all round, with Pablo Barrios included in the squad at least, and the rest of his side expected to be fully fit to play.

🚨 It was November 27th when Ronald Araújo met with the club to express how he felt and ask for some time off. That same day, he received a special visit at home. It was Ferran Torres. Aware of everything that was happening, he went to Araújo's home to express his support.… pic.twitter.com/b14K55FtFQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2026

Changes coming in Barcelona midfield

The big change for Barcelona looks likely to be the return of Pedri Gonzalez to the starting XI, although Flick hinted he would not be ready for the full 90 minutes. Marc Bernal is favoured by Diario AS to start alongside him and Ferran Torres up front. Rather than Ronald Araujo, Flick is backed to start Gerard Martin alongside Cubarsi in defence.

#FCBarcelona are without Eric Garcia, Gavi, de Jong, Lewandowski and Christensen as they attempt the #CopadelRey comeback against #AtleticoMadrid. Diario AS predict starts for Martin, Bernal and Pedri as a result. Atleti have everyone fit, with Barrios back in the squad. pic.twitter.com/Zfwaxoo7dQ — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2026

Atletico Madrid to go all out attack

Meanwhile MD agree with AS on Barcelona’s line-up, with one exception. They expect Flick to spring a surprise at left-back, with Joao Cancelo starting ahead of Alejandro Balde. There is total agreement that Simeone will send out his side to continue hurting Barcelona’s backline with an attacking line-up. Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone will form an offensive front four, although Griezmann dropped into midfield often in the first leg.

Thus it will be Koke Resurreccion and Johnny Cardoso trusted to anchor the midfield behind them – Marcos Llorente will return to right-back after Nahuel Molina started there in the first leg. Alexander Sorloth will remain in reserve on the bench, as will Alex Baena.