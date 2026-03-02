Barcelona secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Villarreal in their La Liga clash at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday. Lamine Yamal was the star of the show as he netted a first career hat-trick, but according to one opposition player, he was not the main reason for the Catalans’ success.

Villarreal were right in the game at 2-1 after Pape Gueye netted four minutes into the second half, and they had momentum on their side. However, midfielder Santi Comesana believes this was taken away when Hansi Flick introduced Pedri to the action, as he told the media post-match (via MD).

“Pedri calmed everything down, he took the ball away from us. With Pedri the match stopped being back and forth. Barça had much longer possessions, they did not run after the ball. He filters the pass for the third goal that breaks three defensive lines, and there we give up a little. We tried but we no longer had conviction.”

Comesana: Stopping players like Lamine Yamal is difficult

Comesana did also give Lamine Yamal plenty of credit regarding his performance, as he understood that left-back Sergi Cardona had a torrid afternoon at the Spotify Camp Nou because of the Barcelona man.

“He has the habit of playing great games against us. Sergi (Cardona) had the help of Moleiro, but stopping players like that is very difficult. The second goal, for me, is a great goal. In addition, in the other two he defines very well. But he has also taken us on constantly.”

Lamine Yamal may be Barcelona’s best attacking threat, but there are many that see Pedri as their most important player. The fact that he is back after a month out injured is fantastic news for the Catalans, who need him to help overturn Atletico Madrid’s four-goal advantage in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, which resumes on Tuesday.