After a quiet 18 months by his high standards, Vinicius Junior has been back to his very best in recent weeks. He’s scored six goals in his last five matches for Real Madrid, while his general performance levels have also taken a significant step in the right direction.

Vinicius’ return to form comes at a crucial time, given that he has entered the final 18 months of his Real Madrid contract. An agreement could not be reached during negotiations that took place in 2025, with these having been postponed for later in the season. This has created an opening for interested clubs, among them Manchester City.

However, Vinicius’ priority is to remain as a Real Madrid player, and that is what the club wants too. There has been some in the board of directors that have been unsure about doing whatever it takes to ensure that the 25-year-old signs a new deal, but as per Diario AS, a general consensus on the matter has now been reached.

Real Madrid are in regular dialogue with Vinicius’ representatives, and there is a feeling that an agreement will be finalised when the time is right. Now that everyone is on board, there should be nothing standing in the way of the Brazil international extending his Bernabeu stay beyond 2027.

Vinicius focusing on on-field matters for now

The likelihood is that discussions will not take place until closer to the summer, given that Vinicius is fully focused on helping Real Madrid achieve success in La Liga and the Champions League. He also has the World Cup in June/July, which could mean that talks are delayed until closer to the start of next season, but regardless, the feeling is that he will eventually sign a new contract, even if it means his current one has less than 12 months remaining.