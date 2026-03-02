Real Madrid have confirmed a knee injury to Kylian Mbappe, amid doubts over when he will return to action. The French forward has been struggling with pain in his knee for the past three months, missing six games in total during that period.

Los Blancos have been ambiguous about his status though, and last week manager Alvaro Arbeloa claimed he would be fit for their Champions League tie with Benfica. Less than 24 hours later, his absence was confirmed after he was left out of the squad. Arbeloa declared that Mbappe had discomfort in his knee, but would not give a timeline for his return.

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe has knee sprain

On Monday evening ahead of their La Liga clash with Getafe, Real Madrid released the following statement on Mbappe’s fitness.

“Following the tests conducted on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed are confirmed. Pending evolution.”

Mbappe travels to France for second opinion

There appears to be some growing tension surrounding Mbappe’s injury issues though, and Marca have revealed that he traveled to France to seek a second opinion on his injury. The feeling is that Los Blancos have not handled his injury well, and Mbappe is keen to optimise his recovery with medical staff that he trusts more.

Mbappe still against surgery

All the same, Mbappe is still likely to continue with a conservative treatment, avoiding surgery at all costs. The France captain has one eye on the World Cup, and is desperate to be in perfect shape for the tournament this summer. As a result, the latest is that Mbappe is a major doubt to face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.