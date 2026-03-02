Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Monday, as they prepare to host Getafe at the Bernabeu in a local derby. A win is required for Los Blancos to close back to within a point of Barcelona in the title race, after they ceded top spot last weekend following defeat to Osasuna.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa looked ahead to the clash during his pre-match press conference. He expects a tough test against an always-stubborn Jose Bordalas side.

“Well, we face the match with a lot of desire, focused and knowing the difficulty of the opponent. Getafe are a very good coaching team with a coach who always brings out the best in his players, in his team. They are always a very uncomfortable opponent, capable of playing very close games. We know how difficult we are going to be tomorrow and we are looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans and getting the three points.”

Arbeloa reacts to Champions League draw

Arbeloa also spoke on Real Madrid being drawn against Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

“It is going to be an exciting duel between two great clubs. It is a tie that the Madridistas like a lot because of the size of the opponent. When the time comes, we will prepare it to the maximum, knowing the demand it will entail.”

Arbeloa on schedule changes

As a result of Real Madrid hosting Man City in the first leg on the 11th of March, La Liga have chosen to bring forward their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo to Friday. Arbeloa believes this is the right decision.

“The Champions League has been going on for a long time. It can condition you a little, like everything. With the schedules, the most logical thing has been done taking into account the Champions League ties that we have and that everyone has, including Atlético and Barcelona. I think that in this case the most logical thing has been done.”

Arbeloa: Vinicius Junior form is nothing to do with me

Arbeloa was also asked about his role in Vinicius Junior’s stark upturn in form since he took over as Real Madrid head coach.

“I don’t know if I’ve done anything. The credit goes to Vinicius, who is a fantastic, extraordinary footballer. My only merit, if I have any, is to give him a lot of confidence, a lot of affection, and that his teammates look for him and above all find him in situations where he can bring out his talent and the greatest of his qualities, which is to face, which is to dribble, which is to be able to run at opponents, which is to be able to have one-on-one situations.

“He is a determinant, fundamental player. As a coach, the only thing I work on is that in the more situations we can find Vinicius where he can exploit his qualities. I think we will play better and be more dangerous.”